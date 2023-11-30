Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Rises By 590.5%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 590.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of ICUCW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

