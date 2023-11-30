Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 37.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $170.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

