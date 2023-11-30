Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 317.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of VTHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.81. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.18 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
