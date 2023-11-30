Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 317.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.81. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.18 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

