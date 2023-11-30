Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Decreases By 30.4%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRAX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,703. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

