Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Increases By 29.8%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

