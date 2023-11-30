Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 340,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 272,230 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.51.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,252,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 187,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

