Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.16% of Simulations Plus worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $782.05 million, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

