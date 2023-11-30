Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 4,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

