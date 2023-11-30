Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,985 shares of company stock worth $15,175,527. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

