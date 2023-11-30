Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.23

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 12933518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.
Snap Stock Up 8.2 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,985 shares of company stock worth $15,175,527 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
