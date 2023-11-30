SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $357.22

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $357.22 and last traded at $357.14, with a volume of 600903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

