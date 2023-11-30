Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,240,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,767 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 363,424 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

