Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.98. 1,372,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,899. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

