State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

