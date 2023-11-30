State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

