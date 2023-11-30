State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $35.79 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

