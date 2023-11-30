State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,665 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.0 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.10 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.