Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

