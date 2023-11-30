Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $420.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.81. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,654 shares of company stock worth $117,614,276 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

