StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

