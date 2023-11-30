StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.42 on Monday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.