StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.42 on Monday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

