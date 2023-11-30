StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
