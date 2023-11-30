StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

