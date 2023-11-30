StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. Splunk has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

