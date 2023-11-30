StockNews.com Downgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

