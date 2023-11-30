StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

