StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.38 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

