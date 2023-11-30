Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $347.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

