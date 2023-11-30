Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,834,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,681,776 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $32.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

