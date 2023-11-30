Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $620.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.91.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.4 %

Synopsys stock opened at $571.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $571.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.55 and a 200-day moving average of $457.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

