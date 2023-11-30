Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $241,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

