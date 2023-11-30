Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $33.72

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $34.85. Tenaris shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 444,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

