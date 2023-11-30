Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 3,766,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $985,854,000 after buying an additional 1,662,626 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 227,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after buying an additional 132,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.87. 47,451,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,955,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

