TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,741,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,840,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

