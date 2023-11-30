The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7773 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

