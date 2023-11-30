The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Beauty Health stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

