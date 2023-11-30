The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beauty Health Stock Up 0.4 %
Beauty Health stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beauty Health
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.