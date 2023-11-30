The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.97% of Cheesecake Factory worth $123,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.