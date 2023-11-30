The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,684 shares.The stock last traded at $262.52 and had previously closed at $262.87.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

