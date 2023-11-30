The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $327.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.78 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.