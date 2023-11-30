The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 20,039 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

