The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

