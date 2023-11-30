The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Southern stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 682,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

