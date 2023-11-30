The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TTC opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

