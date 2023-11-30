Thematics Asset Management Buys 22,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,927. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

