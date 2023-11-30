Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,300. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

