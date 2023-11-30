Thematics Asset Management Has $3.57 Million Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,191. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

