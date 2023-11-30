Thematics Asset Management Has $5.48 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,257. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

