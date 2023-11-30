Thematics Asset Management Has $6.11 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FDS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.10. 11,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

