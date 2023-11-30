Thematics Asset Management Has $7.63 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

