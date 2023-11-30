Thematics Asset Management Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 351.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.81 on Thursday, hitting $459.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,621. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.63.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

