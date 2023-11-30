Thematics Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.47. 73,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,426. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

